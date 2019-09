Mark Hurd is getting a nice severance package from HP, CNBC reports.



The network just flashed a graphic saying that a source says HP will give Hurd a $40-$50 million severance package.

Not too shabby for a guy getting tossed in a pretty scandalous manner.

Update: Here’s a filing on Hurd’s severance.

