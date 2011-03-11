CRAZY rumour: HP Considers Selling Its PC Division

Photo: HP

A pretty crazy story is coming out of Taiwanese paper DigiTimes: HP is considering selling its PC business to Samsung, according to a report in Chinese paper Commercial Times.The Commercial Times says Lenovo and Foxconn Electronics were also contacted about buying the division, but Samsung was the most likely choice because it’s bigger.



DigiTimes sources say this rumour has been floating around since the fourth quarter of 2010, but a deal was killed for “unknown reasons,” and there has been no follow up.

Selling off HP’s PC division would be pretty odd since it kicks in plenty of revenue and profit. Plus, just yesterday CEO Leo Apotheker said he’d be adding WebOS to all of HP’s PCs, so it sounds like HP is pretty committed.

The rumour makes no sense to us, but Eric Savitz at Forbes says it could be like IBM giving up on its hardware business to focus on software.

HP issued a statement on this news saying: “Irresponsible reporting by Taiwan’s Commercial Times, suggesting that H-P might sell its PC business, should be dismissed as market rumour and speculation.” Not exactly a denial.

