HP Schedules WebOS Event In February -- Is This The Palm Tablet?

HP just sent out an invitation for an “exciting” WebOS event to take place in San Francisco in February.



It sounds like this is the big HP tablet unveil. This suggests HP will NOT be announcing anything about its tablet this week at CES. And that HP knows it’s big enough to support its own big event — like Apple — and that it doesn’t have to share the stage with the rest of CES.

