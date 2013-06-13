HP's Website, And New Moonshot Servers, Are Getting An Insane Amount Of Traffic

HP CEO Meg Whitman

HP is so confident in its new Moonshot servers, which run on chips similar to the ones in cell phones, it’s now using them to run its very busy website.



HP.com is getting 300 million hits per day, HP CEO Meg Whitman said Tuesday at the company’s Discover customer conference in Las Vegas.

That adds up to 9 billion hits per month. (Hits include all the files, images and whatnot served with every webpage.)

HP.com serves around 11 million people, per month, according to a site that tracks such things, Quantcast.

And it’s all being handled by HP’s new Moonshot servers that run on the same amount of power it takes to run 12 60-watt light bulbs.

Maybe this is what Whitman meant when she told HP shareholders in March that Moonshot “could be truly a revolution.”

