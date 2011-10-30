HP: It's An 'Unfounded rumour' That We're Going To Shut Down WebOS

HP’s PC boss Todd Bradley appeared on Bloomberg West last night to talk about the company’s decision to keep the PC business.



Of note, he said yesterday’s rumour in the Guardian that HP will shut down its WebOS division is completely false. Bradley said it’s “an unfounded rumour.”

He also said HP is continuing to invest in WebOS software, just not hardware running WebOS.

Here’s the clip:

