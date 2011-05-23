HP Claims Its TouchPad Tablet Will Beat The iPad

Photo: Gizmodo

HP’s European boss Eric Cador told a crowd at the Cannes Film Festival that he sees the HP TouchPad becoming the number one tablet one the market.He says the TouchPad will follow HP’s lead with PCs to eventually become the leader. (Surpassing the iPad.)



Here’s the full quote from the press conference at Cannes, from The Telegraph:

“In the PC world, with fewer ways of differentiating HP’s products from our competitors, we became number one; in the tablet world we’re going to become better than number one. We call it number one plus.”

HP is not thinking small.

