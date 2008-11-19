HP's Q4, Guidance Mostly Ahead Of Expectations (HPQ)

Not everyone’s getting skewered by soft IT spending — not yet, at least. Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) reported preliminary results this morning, and the company beat expectations. Guidance mixed, with EPS beating consensus but revenue below expectations. Good enough: Shares are up 14% in pre-market trading.



Q4 EPS: $1.03, above consensus $1.00

Q4 revenue: $33.6 billion, above $33.1 billion expected

Q1 EPS guidance: $0.93 to $0.95 range, beating $0.93 consensus

Q1 sales guidance: $32.0 billion to $32.5 billion, below $33.7 billion consensus

Full year EPS guidance: $3.88 to $4.03, beating $3.85 consensus

Full year revenue guidance: $127.5 billion to $130.0 billion, below $135.1 billion consensus

The company is still keeping up its cost-savings measures: Last night, HP announced it was extending its one-week holiday shutdown an extra week. “The majority of employees will be paid during their time off,” Reuters reports.

