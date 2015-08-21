HP reports earnings: a beat on profits, slight miss on revenue

HP HP Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman

Hewlett-Packard just released its Q3 earnings report and we’re pouring through it now.

EPS of $US0.88 ($US0.85 Estimated), so that’s a beat.

$US25.3 billion in revenue versus $US25.44 billion expected, so that’s a slight miss.

This wasn’t expected to be a particularly cheery earnings report, as revenues for most of HP’s business units have been declining for a while.

Analysts had predicted this quarter will be another nearly 8% decline.

