HP meets the Street's expectations in its first quarterly earnings since it split itself apart

HP HP Inc. CEP Dion Weisler

HP Inc. just reported its first quarterly earnings since Hewlett-Packard split into two companies.

This is the printer and PC part of HP that reports to CEO Dion Weisler. (The other company is now called Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and it is run by CEO Meg Whitman.)

HP reported:

Hewlett-Packard Reports Inline Q1 EPS $0.36, Sales $12.2B Vs Est $12.20B $HPQ

EPS of 36 cents, inline with analysts expectations.

Revenue of $12.2 billion also inline with expectations of $12.2 billion.

