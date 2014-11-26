HP Reports Earnings: A Miss On Revenue

HP HP CEO Meg Whitman

HP just reported its fourth quarter earnings: inline with profits and a miss on revenue.

HP reported Q4 earnings per share of $US1.06, right in line with expectations and revenue of $US28.40 billion, that’s a miss.

Analysts expected $US1.06 earnings per share for the quarter and revenue to be $US28.77 billion, down 1.3% over the year-ago quarter.

For the year, HP reported net revenue of $US111.5 billion, that’s another slight miss. Analysts expected the year to finish with $US111.74 billion in revenue, nearly flat (down only a .5% from last year).

HP beat the non-GAAP full year EPS number by 1 cent. It reported $US3.74 when analysts expected $US3.73. The company had given guideance of $US3.70 to $US3.74 per share.

This is the first earnings report since HP announced its plans to cleave itself into two public companies in 2015.

Revenue was down in just about every business unit. The only bright spot was the PC division, where revenue was up 4% year over year with a 4.0% operating margin, entirely due to businesses finally buying new PCs. Consumer PC revenue was down 2%.

Here’s the press release.

PALO ALTO, CA — (Marketwired) — 11/25/14 — HP (HPCQ) (NYSE: HPQ)

Fiscal 2014 net revenue of $US111.5 billion, down 1% from the prior-year period and flat on a constant currency basis

Fiscal 2014 non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $US3.74, within the previously provided outlook of $US3.70 to $US3.74 per share

Fiscal 2014 GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $US2.62, within the previously provided outlook of $US2.60 to $US2.64 per share

Fourth quarter net revenue of $US28.4 billion, down 2% from the prior-year period and down 3% on a constant currency basis

Fourth quarter non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $US1.06, up 5% from the prior-year period, versus the previously provided outlook of $US1.03 to $US1.07 per share

Fourth quarter GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $US0.70, down 4% from the prior-year period, versus the previously provided outlook of $US0.67 to $US0.71 per share

Fourth quarter cash flow from operations of $US2.7 billion, down 4% from the prior-year period

Returned $US1.1 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the fourth quarter

Operating company net cash of $US5.9 billion, a sequential improvement of $US1 billion

HP fiscal 2014 fourth quarter and full-year financial performance

HP fiscal 2014 fourth quarter and full-year financial performance

Q4 FY14 Q4 FY13 Y/Y FY14 FY13 Y/Y GAAP net revenue ($USB) $US28.4 $US29.1 (2%) $US111.5 $US112.3 (1%) GAAP operating margin 6.7% 6.6% 0.1 pts. 6.4% 6.4% 0 pts. GAAP net earnings ($USB) $US1.3 $US1.4 (6%) $US5.0 $US5.1 (2%) GAAP diluted net earnings per share $US0.70 $US0.73 (4%) $US2.62 $US2.62 0% Non-GAAP operating margin 9.6% 9.0% 0.6 pts. 8.8% 8.5% 0.3 pts. Non-GAAP net earnings ($USB) $US2.0 $US2.0 3% $US7.1 $US6.9 3% Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $US1.06 $US1.01 5% $US3.74 $US3.56 5% Cash flow from operations ($USB)

Information about HP’s use of non-GAAP financial information is provided under "Use of non-GAAP financial information" below.

HP today announced financial results for fiscal 2014 and fourth quarter ended October 31, 2014.

Fiscal 2014 net revenue of $US111.5 billion was down 1% from the prior-year period and flat on a constant currency basis.

Fiscal 2014 GAAP diluted net earnings per share (EPS) was $US2.62, flat in comparison with the prior-year period amount and within the previously provided outlook of $US2.60 to $US2.64 per share. Fiscal 2014 non-GAAP diluted net EPS was $US3.74, up from $US3.56 in the prior-year period and within the previously provided outlook of $US3.70 to $US3.74 per share. Fiscal 2014 non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net EPS exclude after-tax costs of $US2.1 billion and $US1.12 per diluted share, respectively, related to restructuring charges, the amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related charges.

Fourth quarter net revenue of $US28.4 billion was down 2% from the prior-year period and down 3% on a constant currency basis.

Fourth quarter diluted net GAAP EPS was $US0.70, down from $US0.73 in the prior-year period and within its previously provided outlook of $US0.67 to $US0.71 per share. Fourth quarter non-GAAP diluted net EPS was $US1.06, up from $US1.01 in the prior-year period and within its previously provided outlook of $US1.03 to $US1.07. Fourth quarter non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net EPS exclude after-tax costs of $US684 million and $US0.36 per diluted share, respectively, related to restructuring charges, the amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related charges.

“I’m excited to say that HP’s turnaround continues on track," said Meg Whitman, chairman, president and chief executive officer, HP. "In FY14, we stabilised our revenue trajectory, strengthened our operations, showed strong financial discipline, and once again made innovation the cornerstone of our company. Our product roadmaps are the best they have been in years and our partners and customers believe in us. There’s still a lot left to do, but our efforts to date, combined with the separation we announced in October, sets the stage for accelerated progress in FY15 and beyond."

Outlook

For fiscal 2015, HP estimates non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $US3.83 to $US4.03 and GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $US3.23 to $US3.43. Fiscal 2015 non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimates exclude after-tax costs of approximately $US0.60 per share, related primarily to the amortization of intangible assets and restructuring charges.

For the fiscal 2015 first quarter, HP estimates non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $US0.89 to $US0.93 and GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $US0.72 to $US0.76. Fiscal 2015 first quarter non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimates exclude after-tax costs of approximately $US0.17 per share, related primarily to the amortization of intangible assets and restructuring charges.

The fiscal 2015 full year and first quarter outlooks do not include costs associated with the separation, which are expected to be non-GAAP adjustments beginning in Q1 2015.

Asset management

HP generated $US2.7 billion in cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter, down 4% from the prior-year period. Inventory ended the quarter at $US6.4 billion, up 3 days year over year to 27 days. Accounts receivable ended the quarter at $US13.8 billion, down 5 days year over year to 44 days. Accounts payable ended the quarter at $US15.9 billion, up 11 days year over year to 67 days. HP’s dividend payment of $US0.16 per share in the fourth quarter resulted in cash usage of $US309 million. HP also utilized $US750 million of cash during the quarter to repurchase approximately 21.7 million shares of common stock in the open market. HP exited the quarter with $US15.5 billion in gross cash.

Fiscal 2014 fourth quarter segment results

Personal Systemsrevenue was up 4% year over year with a 4.0% operating margin. Commercial revenue increased 7% and Consumer revenue decreased 2%. Total units were up 5% with Desktops units down 2% and Notebooks units up 8%.

Printingrevenue was down 5% year over year with an 18.1% operating margin. Total hardware units were down 1% with Commercial hardware units up 5% and Consumer hardware units down 4%. Supplies revenue was down 7%.

Enterprise Group (ETOLF)revenue was down 4% year over year with a 14.8% operating margin. Industry Standard Servers revenue was down 2%, Storage revenue was down 8%, Business Critical Systems revenue was down 29%, Networking revenue was up 2% and Technology Services revenue was down 3%.

Enterprise Services revenue was down 7% year over year with a 6.8% operating margin. Application and Business Services revenue was down 6% and Infrastructure Technology Outsourcing revenue declined 7%.

Software revenue was down 1% year over year with a 31.1% operating margin. Licence revenue was up 2%, support revenue was down 1%, professional services revenue was down 5% and software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue was flat.

HP Financial Services revenue was down 1% year over year with a 1% decrease in net portfolio assets and a 15% increase in financing volume. The business delivered an operating margin of 12.1%.

