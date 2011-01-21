HP Ready To Investigate Mark Hurd's Firing AGAIN

Photo: IMDB

In response to a shareholder lawsuit, HP is preparing to conduct another investigation into the firing of CEO Mark Hurd, the Wall Street Journal reports.This new investigation will use outside lawyers and HP’s two newest board members, CEO Leo Apotheker and Chairman Ray Lane.



This is the third investigation of Hurd’s departure. Previously HP and the SEC have looked into it as well.

Shareholders are (rightfully) fuming over the fact that HP paid an estimated $35 million to Hurd to walk away when it looks like he engaged in multiple levels of wrong doing.

With Apotheker and Lane on board, we’ll be curious to see what comes out. Mark Hurd has been furiously fighting to keep the reasons for his departure quiet. We assume Apotheker and Lane, both wanting to embarrass Hurd and his new company Oracle, would like to get as much information public as possible.

