It just gets better and better.



Less than two hours after Dell matched HP‘s bid for 3PAR, HP is back hiking its offer by $3 to $30.

3PAR had earlier agreed to Dell’s bid, and it owed a $72 million breakup fee to Dell if it accepts HP’s offer.

This is fun. Unless you’re Dell.

For more background on why everyone wants 3PAR, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.