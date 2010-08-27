HP Screws Dell Again -- Raises 3PAR Bid To $27 A Share

Less than eight hours after Dell tried to preserve its acquisition of storage company 3PAR by raising its bid a pathetic 30 cents above HP’s $24 counter-offer, HP has struck again.



HP has now raised its bid to $27.

And 3PAR stock is trading even higher than that in the aftermarket, indicating that investors think the price will go north from here.

Some investors have speculated that HP will do whatever it takes to win this bidding war in an effort to show that it can still make decisions even with no CEO at the helm.

In any event…

Your move, Dell.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.