HP Raises 3PAR Bid Again! Now At $33

HP has lobbed in another, higher bid for 3PAR. The price is now at $33 per share.



Investors think the bid will go even higher, 3PAR shares are trading at $33.78 as of this writing.

HP bid $30 a share for 3PAR on Friday. Dell raised its bid at some point last night, and HP has apparently topped it.

3PAR has been in the middle of a bidding war between HP and Dell since the middle of August.

Back then Dell was willing to pay $18 per share for 3PAR. If it wants 3PAR now, it might have to DOUBLE that offer.

