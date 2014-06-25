HP Just Poached A Top Executive From Intel To Boost Its PC Division

Intel HP SVP, Stuart Pann

HP has found a new executive to take on a key role for its massive Printers and Personal Systems (PPS) division. It poached Stuart Pann from Intel, sources close to the company tell Business Insider.

Pann is replacing the job vacated by Tony Prophet in April when he left to become the new head of marketing for Microsoft Windows. (Prophet was a new hire as part of the minor exec juggling Microsoft did when Satya Nadella became CEO.)

Pann is a 33-year Intel veteran and ran Intel’s complicated supply chain and operations team, helping the company keep expenses tight by buying exactly what it needed when it needed it.

But he really made a name for himself helping Intel price its products, a source close to the company tells us. So hiring him is really about helping HP price products correctly and grow its revenues — something the HP sorely needs to do — not just tame expenses.

HP’s PPS division is a massive unit responsible for PCs and printers. For the first six months this year, it reported $27.8 billion in revenue. That’s about three times the size of HP’s next biggest unit, the Enterprise Group, which makes servers, storage and network hardware.

CEO Meg Whitman has been saying 2012 that whipping the supply chain into shape is one of HP’s biggest priorities to get the company back on track for both revenues and profits.

Here’s the email sent to the HPs troops Tuesday evening that announced the hire:

Dion Weisler Executive Vice President Printing and Personal Systems HP Restricted — For Internal Use Only PPS Team, For us to continue winning in the marketplace and beating the competition, it requires that we have the most innovative, efficient and knowledgeable supply chain and operations team. We need the team to continue to think end-to-end and develop great relationships with the key ecosystem of partners and suppliers. These attributes will help us to continually evolve our supply chain and operations model to be the most innovative in the industry and I am excited that we have found the right leader for such a team. Today, after a thoughtful search, I am pleased to announce that Stuart Pann is joining HP as our new SVP of Operations, effective July 7. Stu joins us after spending 33 years at Intel. Most recently, Stu served as Intel’s Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Business Management Group. During his time in the role, Stu led a pricing strategy that helped contribute to significant revenue growth for the company. He also served as co-general manager of the Customer Fulfillment, Planning and Logistics Group and took Intel from being unlisted in the Gartner supply chain rankings to currently holding eighth in the world! Stu mentioned the tremendous calibre of the HP team as a key reason for joining HP. Indeed I do believe that we have a world class leadership team in Supply Chain and Operations and am confident that Stu will help take the team to the next level. I know that Stu and the team will continue to make supply chain and operations a competitive differentiator and advantage for HP. I am excited to have Stu join my leadership team. Stu will be based in Palo Alto. I’d like to personally thank Richard Bailey for his interim leadership of the team. I know we have a strong Supply Chain and Operations team that is truly committed. I’m looking forward to the team’s continued success. Please join me in welcoming Stuart to the PPS family. Cheers, Dion

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.