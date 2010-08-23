HP Enters Into Bidding War With Dell, Offers To Buy Storage Maker 3PAR

Hello Merger Monday!



Continuing the trend we’ve seen of late, HP has offered to pay $1.6 billion for cloud storage player 3PAR, a company, which is currently under a buyout offer from Dell. So: bidding war.

In terms of share price: Dell had offered $18 per share, but HP’s offer represents a 33% premium to that at $24 per share.

Needless to say, 3PAR shares are surging this morning.

Here’s the announcement:

—————-

HP today announced that it has submitted to 3PAR Inc. a proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of 3PAR for $24.00 per share in cash, or an enterprise value of $1.6 billion.

The proposed transaction represents a 33.3 per cent premium above the price proposed by Dell Inc. HP’s proposal is not subject to any financing contingency and has been approved by HP’s board of directors. Once approved by 3PAR’s board, HP expects the transaction to close by the end of the calendar year.

The addition of 3PAR’s next-generation storage architecture will accelerate HP’s winning Converged Infrastructure strategy, which provides customers with an unmatched portfolio of intellectual property across storage, server and networking solutions. 3PAR’s highly scalable storage systems will further strengthen HP’s ability to deliver the highest levels of performance, efficiency and reliability to customers worldwide. The combination will bolster HP’s storage offerings and diversify its portfolio across key growth markets.

“HP’s proposal offers superior value to 3PAR’s shareholders. Our global reach, strong routes to market and commitment to innovation uniquely position HP as the ideal fit for 3PAR,” said Dave Donatelli, executive vice president and general manager, Enterprise Servers, Storage and Networking, HP. “We’ve seen great momentum with our Converged Infrastructure strategy, and 3PAR accelerates that strategy, particularly in cloud and scale-out markets.”

