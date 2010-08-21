HP Not Ditching Windows For Its Tablets

HP is going to be releasing a tablet in the “near future” that runs on Windows, says Todd Bradley, head of the computers and mobile division (and possible future CEO).



On last night’s earnings call, Bradley said “We look at tablet sales and slate sales that was a big part of the reason we acquired Palm. You’ll see us with a Microsoft product out in the near future, and a webOS-based product in early 2011.”

Previously, Bradley and HP have been evasive on the question of Windows, saying, “We haven’t made roadmap announcements.”

We wish an analyst had asked Bradley what the hold up is. Ballmer held up an HP Slate back in January.

Where the heck is this thing already?

