Meg Whitman Says These New Offices Are The 'Symbolic Rebirth' Of HP

Photo: HP

On January 16, HP will hold an official ribbon-cutting to open its newly remodeled customer meeting centre at its headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif.This building is already home to CEO Meg Whitman, who famously ditched her cushy office in favour of an ordinary cubicle. reports Businessweek.



At the centre: an oak tree planted in the 1960s by Hewlett-Packard founders William Hewlett and David Packard, who long ago planted HP’s roots in Palo Alto, near Stanford University.

Construction for the new building took a year, almost as long as Whitman has been CEO. And it’s been another year of turmoil for the iconic Silicon Valley tech company.

“Without overstating things, this is symbolic of the rebirth of Hewlett-Packard anchored by the foundation of that oak tree,” Whitman told Businessweek.

HP sent Business Insider some photos of the new building.

