HP HP CEO Meg Whitman.

HP announced Thursday it has named Meg Whitman, the company’s CEO, the new chairman of the board.

HP’s last chairman, Ralph Whitworth, stepped down from the position on Tuesday, citing health reasons. He had been on the board since 2011 and chairman since 2013.

