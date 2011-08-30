HP Exec: We May Resurrect The TouchPad

Is it coming back? We doubt it.

The future of WebOS is up in the air. And one HP executive says that could mean we see a TouchPad comeback.In an interview with Reuters, HP’s personal systems group executive vice president Todd Bradley said HP recognises the importance of tablet computing and may consider bringing back the TouchPad.



We doubt this will ever happen. If HP decides to sell off WebOS, which many think is the most likely scenario, we won’t be seeing a new tablet attempt any time soon.

