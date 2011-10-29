HP Insiders Are Saying It Will Shut Down The Failed WebOS

HP will kill off WebOS, its mobile operating system, the Guardian reports, citing internal HP sources.



WebOS staff will either be moved to a different division within HP or let go, the Guardian reports. There are currently about 500 people working on WebOS, but several high-level members of the division have recently left.

HP bought Palm in 2010 for $1.2 billion in order to acquire the WebOS platform. After disappointing sales from its TouchPad tablet, HP decided to stop production of all WebOS-based hardware.

Most people speculated that HP would try to sell Palm off, but the Guardian’s sources seem to think the entire division will be killed off instead.

