HP Just Made The $100 TouchPad Price Cut Permanent

Photo: Ellis Hamburger
After slashing the TouchPad’s price $100 over the weekend, HP has decided to make the cut permanent.The TouchPad now starts at $399 for the 16 GB model. The 32 GB model costs $499.
Engadget noticed the cut and confirmed it with a HP rep.
It doesn’t take a lot of brainpower to figure TouchPad sales probably aren’t so hot. It went on sale just over a month ago, and is already $100 cheaper than it originally was.
For those who bought a TouchPad at the original price, HP is offering $50 in free apps from its app store.
