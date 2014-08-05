HP's Luxury Smartwatch Won't Have A Touch Screen, But Will Still Run Full Apps And Widgets

Gilt A rendering of HP’s smartwatch

Last week, HP took the wraps off its upcoming designer smartwatch.

It partnered with online luxury shopping platform Gilt and designer Michael Bastian to create a watch that looks more like a classy timepeice than a gadget.

Details on the watch are still scarce, but we’ve learned a bit more about how it works.

In its official statement, Gilt mentioned that the watch will be able to display information about the weather, stocks, and sports in addition to pushing calendar reminders, showing your text messages, and allowing you to control music playing on your phone.

A source close to the situation told Business Insider that HP’s smartwatch will not have a touch screen, meaning you’ll need to interact with the watch using buttons on the side of the watch face.

It’s unclear if the watch will have a full colour display or if it will be monochrome.

This separates HP’s smartwatch from many other similar devices on the market. Smartwatches from Samsung, LG, and Sony all feature touch-screen colour displays that allow you to answer phone calls, run apps, and navigate the OS with taps and swipes.

When asked if the device will be like a standard luxury watch that simply pings you with notifications, our source said it will be more than just a notifier. You’ll be able to see apps and widgets on the watch face’s home screen, this source said, but didn’t elaborate.

In terms of functionality, HP’s smartwatch sounds similar to the Pebble Steel, which works with iOS and Android devices and can also run a wide range of apps.

The HP device, which is currently being referred to as the Michael Bastian smartwatch, runs on a proprietary software that is compatible with both iOS and Android. It is not running on Android Wear, the wearable software Google introduced this year.

This could potentially give it a leg up in the competition when compared to the Moto 360, which also has a round watch face and is being touted as a fashionable smartwatch. Since the Moto 360 runs on Android Wear, iPhone users are likely to have a more limiting experience.

The Michael Bastian smartwatch is expected to launch in the fall exclusively on Gilt, although there’s no specific time frame or price points just yet.

Besides its tech capabilities, the watch will offer a 44mm stainless steel water-resistant design with three interchangeable watchbands in sleek black rubber, perforated brown leather, and olive green nylon.

Disclosure: Kevin Ryan and Dwight Merriman, the founders of Gilt Groupe, are investors in Business Insider.

