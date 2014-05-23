10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! It’s going to be cloudy and rainy here in New York. Here’s what’s happening in the world of tech right now:



1. HP will cut up to 16,000 jobs. That’s in addition to 34,000 layoffs in December. CEO Meg Whitman said the cuts will come from all business units, and in all geographies.

2. Apple is acquiring Beats for the talent, not the tech. The $US3.2 billion deal is really an acquihire of Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, which would give Apple a bunch of relationships in the music and fashion industries.

3. Apple says it will finally fix the bug in iMessage that prevents texts from being sent to non-Apple phones. The company was recently sued over the issue.

4. Google is developing a tablet that will capture 3D images. The multiple cameras on the “Tango” device will be able to map indoor areas.

5. The rise and fall of Fab. Here’s a great longread on this retail company’s rollercoaster history.

6. A new report from WSJ says Uber is trying to raise about $US500 million at a $US12 billion valuation. Last week, a similar report from Bloomberg said Uber was looking for a $US10 billion valuation.

7. Also, 15 cab companies have sued to keep Uber and Lyft out of the state.

8. Google’s new search algorithm update has crushed eBay’s listings. Observers blame eBay’s spammy web pages.

9. Samsung is rushing a virtual reality headset to market. It wants to launch before Facebook’s Oculus and Sony’s Project Morpheus VR headsets.

10. Metafilter, the beloved Q&A site that rose to fame in the late 1990s, is dying. Google has turned against it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.