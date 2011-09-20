HP Laying Off 525 WebOS Employees This Week

HP is laying off 525 employees this week in the WebOS division, John Paczkowski at All Things D reports.



The layoffs have been expected to come ever since the company announced plans to all but give up on the mobile operating system.

HP still doesn’t seem to have a plan for WebOS. It tells Paczkowski, it “is exploring ways to leverage webOS software.” A sale of the assets seems like the smartest thing, and the easiest way to recoup the money it paid for Palm in the first place.

