HP "Shocked" At Oracle's Bad behaviour

Hewlett-Packard took a shot at Oracle this afternoon for its decision to abandon the Intel Itanium processor.



HP’s David Donatelli, who oversees the company’s enterprise hardware business, said, “We are shocked that Oracle would put enterprises and governments at risk while costing them hundreds of millions of dollars in lost productivity.”

The statement seems a little overheated, as Oracle offers up to eight years of support for its products, including those released on Itanium.

But organisations with Oracle installations on Itanium are eventually going to have to switch if they want a supported solution. That kind of switch is expensive and takes years, and data may be lost in the process.

In the meantime, Oracle may also be slower to release patches and updates for its Itanium products.

HP is trying to point out that this kind of behaviour isn’t friendly to customers.

HP also has a horse in the game, as it is the last big supporter of Itanium.

The two companies have become heated rivals recently, as Oracle has used its acquisition of Sun last year to go up against HP’s hardware business. Larry Ellison has called HP’s servers “slow, expensive and ]with] little or no software” and mocked HP’s Superdome hardware cluster for its speed, calling it “TurtleDome.”

HP’s relatively new CEO, Leo Apotheker, has shown quite a bit of fire lately, surprising onlookers who expected the enterprise software veteran to be boring.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.