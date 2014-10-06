HP Is Planning To Split Into Two Separate Businesses

HP HP CEO Meg Whitman

Hewlett-Packard is planning to split itself into two separate businesses, The Wall Street Journal is reporting.

Sources tell the WSJ that HP will split its personal-computer and printer segments from its corporate hardware and services business.

The announcement could come as early as Monday, the sources said.

The company reorganized itself in 2012 under CEO Meg Whitman. That move combined its computer and printer businesses.

The PC and computer segment is massive for HP. For the first six months this year, it reported $27.8 billion in revenue. That’s about three times the size of HP’s next biggest unit, the Enterprise Group, which makes servers, storage, and network hardware.

Under the new split, Whitman would be chairman of the computer and printer business, and CEO of a separate Enterprise Group, according to one of the sources. Patricia Russo, who sits on HP’s board, would be chairman of the enterprise company. The printer and PC operation would be led by Dion Weisler, a current exec in that division.

Whitman has said since 2012 that fixing the supply chain is one of HP’s biggest priorities to get the company back on track in terms of revenues and profits. HP reported a beat on revenue for its third quarter, and its profits were right in line.

This isn’t the first time HP has been toying with the idea of strategic moves. For almost a year it has contemplated merging with EMC to create what would be one of the biggest enterprise companies in the world. But talks apparently fell through, The WSJ reported.

And HP isn’t the only company that sees benefit in splitting itself to create a more-focused company. eBay announced last week that it was spinning off PayPal into a separate business starting next year.

HP declined to comment.

