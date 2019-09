HP has resumed production of consumer tablets, but now it’ll be running Microsoft’s Windows 8 operating system, reports the Chicago Tribune.



This is after HP stopped producing its WebOS-based TouchPad tablets due to totally slumping sales.

HP head Meg Whitman says the move is designed to capitalise on “the extraordinary growth in tablet sales.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.