Meg Whitman: We Are Going To Release A Smartphone At HP

After trying and failing in the smartphone market, HP CEO Meg Whitman says the company is going to try again.



Speaking with Fox Business, Whitman says, “We ultimately have to offer a smartphone,” because the future of computing is smartphones. In developing countries people aren’t going to buy HP desktops or laptops. If HP doesn’t want to be hosed, it has to deliver a smartphone.

In terms of HP’s past failures with Palm and smartphones, Whitman says, “My mantra to the team is better right than faster we should be there.” (We think she meant to say better late than never.)

