HP Is Giving Every Employee $US25 To Lend To Poor People Around The World

HP is trying a different take on philanthropy.

It’s giving every employee $US25 to lend on Kiva, a “lending community” that aims to bring together small-business owners from around the world and lenders willing to make small, risky bets.

The program could bring millions of dollars to business owners in developing nations.

We first heard about the lending program from Hunter Walk, a former Googler who has since moved onto Homebrew, the venture capital firm he co-founded last year.

He tweeted about the new program today.

His wife, Caroline Barleri, led the creation of the program at HP:

