HP Integrating Gaming PC Maker Voodoo; Layoffs Could Be Coming (HPQ)

HP bought the high-end gaming PC brand Voodoo in 2006, but until now, it has left the Calgary-based company on its own, as a standalone business. No more. HP says it will swallow the unit, and the Voodoo brand would be sold alongside the rest of the HP brands.



HP says it wants to expand the reach of the Voodoo brand, which has been mostly limited to North America. So the company is following a similar strategy that of Dell, which owns Voodoo competitor Alienware, did by assimilating the Alienware brand into the rest of Dell. What remains to be seen is whether members of the Voodoo team will get axed because of the changes. HP’s VP of the Personal Systems Group, Phil McKinney, suggested to CNET that layoffs could be coming:

“Are there layoffs? At times, there are downsizing moves in HP’s business units just as there are hiring moves. We’re always adjusting the work force to meet business needs and market dynamics. Is Voodoo immune from this practice? No, it is not.”

