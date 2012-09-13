SPOTTED: A Blimp Parade Over New York City

New Yorkers with an eye to the sky last Thursday may have noted four blimps parading up the Hudson River. The stunt, coordinated by Van Wagner Airship Group, featured the Met Life Snoopy 1, DIRECTV Starship, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and HP Hood blimps, Gothamist reported.



This photo of the parade going over the Verrazano Bridge was taken by John Huntington, who runs controlgeek.net.

Photo: (c) 2012 John Huntington, controlgeek.net

