HP Halts Sales Of Chromebooks Due To Overheating Chargers

HP is warning customers that purchased a Chromebook 11 not to use the charger following complaints by users that they overheat, HP confirmed to Business Insider.

It’s telling retailers to stop selling the devices, including Best Buy and Amazon.

The Verge’s Tom Warren says that stores were issued an urgent warning from HP that read:

“Stores should stop selling the HP Chromebook 11 effective immediately,” reads an internal memo to Best Buy managers. “Partner with Sales Support to pull the product off the sales floor to a secure location in the warehouse.”

HP has sent Business Insider this statement:

Google and HP are pausing sales of the HP Chromebook 11 after receiving a small number of user reports that some chargers included with the device have been damaged due to over-heating during use. We are working with the Consumer Product Safety Commission to identify the appropriate corrective action, and will provide additional information and instructions as soon as we can. In the meantime, customers who have purchased an HP Chromebook 11 should not use the original charger provided with the product. In the interim they may continue using their HP Chromebook 11 with any other Underwriters Laboratories-listed micro-USB charger, for example one provided with a tablet or smartphone. We apologise for the inconvenience.

Here’s hoping HP resolves the situation soon. HP Chromebooks are being featured prominently in some retailers’ Black Friday plans.

