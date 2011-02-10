HP Fires Microsoft?

Todd Bradley, executive vice president of HP, and Jon Rubenstein of Palm, introducing the new HP TouchPad and other devices.

Photo: Robert Scoble

One of the shockers at the HP event is that these two guys (Todd Bradley and Jon Rubenstein) fired Microsoft.Whoa?



Well, they announced that the WebOS behind the TouchPad and other devices is being ported to laptops and other form factors.

Imagine telling me 10 years ago that HP would announce a family of products that aren’t running on Windows.

Whoa!

So, as soon as I got together with HP’s CTO, Phil McKinney, after the demos were over that’s what I asked about. His answers are telling.

This post originally appeared at Scobleizer.









