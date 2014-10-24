HP Exec Warns Men: Google Glass Will Hurt Your Love Life

Reuters Sergey Brin, CEO and cofounder of Google, wearing Google Glass.

In the very near future, the tech industry is convinced we’ll all be wearing our smartphones, not holding them, and one name you don’t think of when it comes to this new “wearables” market is Hewlett-Packard.

But HP has a wearables investment unit called HP New Ventures. And an exec from that unit, Ray Edwards, speaking at the GLAZEDcon 2014 wearables conference in London, was already throwing punches as two hyped wearable gadgets: Google Glass and Apple Watch.

For one thing, he warned men that Google Glass will do nothing for their sex appeal.

“When you look at the appeal of Google Glass … would you wear it on a date? Probably not. And, if you did, you probably wouldn’t get a second date,” Edwards said, reports TechWorld’s Sam Shead.

And he’s not too keen on the Apple Watch, either.

“Taking something that you’re going to have to upgrade or recycle is not something you’re emotionally connected with, even though you can change it and offer different combinations. It’s not a Swiss watch. It’s not as timeless or emotional as something like that … It’s not something you’re going to pass on to your kids,” he said.

In contrast, “HP is looking at the wearables that create an emotional connection,” he said.

One example is the luxury smartwatch that HP recently announced, created in partnership with Michael Bastian and Gilt.com.

Fashion designer Bastian designed the watch, and HP is providing the software.

It is expected to look more like an upscale piece of jewelry, which may not boost someone’s sex appeal, but probably won’t hurt it, either.

