EVP Todd Bradley Should Be The Front Runner For HP CEO

HP’s search for a new CEO should start with Todd Bradley, EVP of the personal systems group, which is the PC and mobile part of HP.



Bradley led HP when it over took Dell as the number one PC maker in the world.

HP’s official bio for Bradley says, “During his three-year tenure, the business has added more than $15 billion in revenues and increased profitability threefold.”

Before joining HP, Bradley served as CEO of Palm from 2001-2005. VentureBeat called him the “mastermind” behind HP’s Palm acquisition.

Fortune recently called Bradley “one of the smartest people in tech.”

If HP decides to hire from within, Bradley sure looks like the obvious choice.

Anyone out there work with or under Bradley? Hit us up on the tip line, anonymity guaranteed: [email protected]

