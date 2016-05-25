HP Enterprise shares jump 8% after announcing spin off plan for services business

HP Enterprise shares are up 8% in after hours trading on Tuesday after the company announced plans to spin off its enterprise services unit.

In a statement, HPE said that it will spin-off and merge its enterprise services business with CSC, creating a combined entity that would potentially generate $26 billion in annual revenue.

CSC CEO Mike Lawrie will be the CEO and president of the combined company, while HPE CEO Meg Whitman will join the company’s board.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.