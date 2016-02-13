HP Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman got a $2.5 million pay cut last year

HP Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman was paid $17.1 million in total compensation last year, down $2.5 million, or 13% from the previous year, according to regulatory filings on Friday.

Most of the cut came from her bonus, or non-equity incentive plan, which went down from $4.3 million in 2014 to $2.5 million last year.

Her base salary remained the same at $1.5 million, but her stock and option awards also slightly dropped to $12.9 million, as HP Enterprise lost more than 25% of its stock value since its split in October.

That brings her total compensation to the levels of 2013, when she had a $1 base salary but more than $17 million in stock and option awards.

The filings said Whitman’s performance last year was “above target,” underscoring some of her accomplishments like HP’s split into two companies and the $3 billion acquisition of Aruba Networks.

In 2015, Whitman led HP through a huge transformation that split the company into two entities: HP Enterprise, led by her, and HP Inc., a PC and printer company led by Dion Weisler for which Whitman is chairman of the board.

Meanwhile, HP finished 2015 with revenues down in every segment but the Enterprise Group. Its total revenue declined 7.3% to $103.3 billion from 2014, while its operating profit dropped from $7.2 billion in 2014 to $5.5 billion in 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.