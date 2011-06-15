HP Employees Vent About Their Bad Bosses

HP employees should be happy that HP boss Leo Apotheker is shaking things up at the top.



According to Glassdoor.com, a site that measures how high-tech employees feel about their jobs, HP employees give their senior leadership a rating of 2.4 out of 5 — the lowest of any category. (Work-life balance scored highest, with a 3.3.)

They do approve of new boss Leo Apotheker by a ratio of almost 2 to 1, while former CEO Mark Hurd was disapproved of by the same margin when he left last year.

But some employees think the rot goes so deep that it will take more than a few executive changes to fix the problems left by Mark Hurd. And they’re so angry about it, they posted comments (anonymously) in a public forum on Glassdoor:

Reduce the number of re-organisations. Most of us have well defined skill sets and end up doing the same job in different roles anyway. The constant shuffling is counter-productive and prevents employees from creating lasting bonds with other coworkers.

Senior management is hopelessly clueless. The only hope for HP is that the employees stage a coup and out everyone at the SVP level and above.

Get rid of all managers put by Mark Hurd and replace them with more ethical and respectful people.

Get rid of any and all managers making over 100,000.00 a year before your arrogance and greed become your undoing. Give all employees back their 5% pay cut back, look in the mirror and learn humility. HP is too TOP HEAVY with overpaid and unintelligent senior managers.

Cherish and invest in your biggest asset – People. I have seen some great talent leave HP because of the unnecessary bureaucracy which hampers individual growth aspirations within the company.

Walk away from Mark Hurd’s business plan of cost savings and “Invent” something….

Keep innovation a top priority – you can’t be a tech company if you don’t innovate. Stay out of the news and stay in with customers.

This is not a representative sample — the forums are naturally going to draw the most disgruntled employees, and some folks posted positive comments as well. But it’s some indication that there are still morale problems at the company.

Last week, PayScale reported that HP employees get relatively low pay compared with their peers at other companies like Google, Facebook, and Microsoft — mid-career pay averages $91,000, compared with $141,000 for Google and over $100,000 for most other tech companies.

