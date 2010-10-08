DEAR HP EMPLOYEES: Please Tell Us What You Think Of Your New CEO, Leo Apotheker

It’s been one week since HP stunned us with its decision to make Leo Apotheker its CEO.



We were expecting someone from inside the company to be tapped for the top slot.

There’s a good chance, we’re not alone! After all, the WSJ reported HP had a slew of internal candidates ready to be CEO.

Further, HP’s stock tanked on the news and hasn’t recovered. But, those are just snap judgment from outsiders.

We want to know what people inside the company think. Were you shocked? If so, pleasantly? Or not so pleasantly? Was this right move? How are people reacting inside the company?

Lets us know in the comments below what you think of Apotheker as chief, or email us at [email protected] Anonymity is guaranteed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.