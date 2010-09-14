HP Employees Dream Of An Anti-Hurd

Wall Street loved Mark Hurd. HP rank & file did not.

Nobody’s asking them, but HP employees know what they want in a CEO: the anti-Mark Hurd.They want someone who will treat workforce as an asset, not a cost centre. Someone who will listen to the rank and file. Someone who will re-invest in innovation. Someone who will not pander to Wall Street quite so much.



They don’t want any Hurd-acolytes, either.

A source tells us the “command and control culture” Hurd left behind “sucks” and that “people are hoping that someone from the outside gets picked.”

The sentiment is widely echoed across employee-reviews site Glassdoor.com. Here is some of the “advice to senior management,” employees are sharing there:

HP has been laser-focused on cost-cutting over the past several years; great for short-term shareholder value, but it has been (and continues to be) truly devastating to measures of employee loyalty, innovation, morale and “esprit-de-corps.”

Get the book “The HP Way, How Bill Hewlett and I Built Our Company” by Dave Packard. Read it. If it doesn’t a bring a tear to your eye over what has been lost, then please find another company immediately.

Don’t worry so much about your next quarterly earnings report. Take care of employee satisfaction or long term will suffer.

1. Listen to your people. 2. Learn from what they are telling you. 3. Implement the suggestions your employees suggest, and 4. Listen to your people!

Treat employees as the asset they are instead of a “cost of the workforce” expense to be minimized. Reduce the disparity in rewards between upper management and the rank & file.

Think about how great this company could be if you could really inspire and motivate employees to perform their best because they want the company to succeed, rather than demoralizing them through constant cuts, takeaways, and increasing workloads.

Listen to your employees. They know what they are talking about and want to make HP successful too.

