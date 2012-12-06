An HP Employee Wrote DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg A Love Poem

Things have not been great for Hewlett-Packard lately.



Amidst writedowns, and accusations of fraud, HP employees have been hit hard, with historically low stock prices putting their stock options underwater—if they’re lucky enough to keep their jobs.

So any warm fuzzies from an employee is something.

With that in mind, we bring you this “Ode to DreamWorks.”

DreamWorks Animation is the first and biggest-name customer that HP signed up for the new cloud-computing service it launched last year.

DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg spoke at HP Discover, the company’s European customer conference held in Frankfurt this week.

That made an impression on Travis Gowin, an enterprise storage specialist at HP, to write this little ditty:

I’m at HP Discover and with that comes some perks,

I just heard Jeffrey Katzenberg, CEO of DreamWorks.

He addressed 9,000 customers up on stage at Discover,

Talking about how our partnership is one like no other

He gave us films like “The Lion King,” he did “Shrek” One and Two,

“The Little Mermaid,” a “Shark Tale,” a Panda that knows Kung Fu.

He addressed all of our customers and gave them reassurance.

He said we’re in for the long haul because we have endurance.

DreamWorks was our first customer to ever purchase cloud,

as Jeffrey told our customers, he really seemed quite proud.

Our focus is Cloud, Security, and Information Optimization.

There’s no reason that our customers should show any hesitation.

So focus on our customers and we will not get beat.

HP and DreamWorks where creativity and innovation meet!

Since DreamWorks signed on to HP’s cloud service, where HP rents computing power over the Internet rather than selling hardware or software, the company has showcased a steady stream of new customers, most of them startups. That’s a good sign as offering cloud services is one of the strategies that CEO Meg Whitman says will save HP.

It’s hard to tell how much the cloud business is helping HP yet. HP reports its public cloud revenues as as part of its Enterprise Servers, Storage, and Networking (ESSN) unit. Revenues for the unit were down by 9% last quarter.

