HP ElitePad 900 Review: A Similar Concept To The Surface Pro, But Slower And Cheaper

HP relies pretty heavily on its enterprise products, which is part of the reason why its newest tablet, the ElitePad 900, was designed with business users in mind.



Here’s a quick review.

What is it?

The ElitePad 900 is HP’s newest Windows 8 tablet. It runs the full version of Windows 8, meaning it can run older Windows apps just like a regular computer. It can also run modern Windows 8 apps. The ElitePad 900 is very similar to Microsoft’s Surface Pro tablet, but it’s not as powerful.



HP is targeting business users with the ElitePad 900, and there are a ton of business-friendly accessories like a keyboard dock that turns the tablet into a pseudo laptop. There’s also a regular dock that can connect to a monitor, keyboard, and USB accessories. Finally, there’s a separate “jacket” with an extra battery built in that gives you extended battery life.

What is it like?

The ElitePad 900 software is your typical Windows 8 machine. That means the Start menu has Microsoft’s new “Modern UI” look that shows a bunch of app tiles that can update in real time. You can also switch to a classic desktop mode that looks like Windows 7 if you want to run your older apps. The good thing about Windows 8 is that the experience is largely the same no matter what device you’re using, and the ElitePad 900 is no exception.

From a design standpoint, the ElitePad 900 is a very attractive device, almost reminiscent of the original iPad from 2010. It’s built from solid aluminium and it’s noticeably thinner and lighter than the Surface Pro.

Performance isn’t as strong as a lot of Windows 8 devices, but the ElitePad’s battery does last a lot longer. However, the 10-inch screen isn’t nearly as sharp as other tablets like the iPad or Surface Pro.

Is it worth it?

At $799, the 64 GB ElitePad 900 is pretty attractive considering it can largely mimic the functions of a regular computer. It’s a decent option if you must have a Windows 8 tablet. You can buy it directly from HP.

