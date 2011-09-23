HP Chairman Ray Lane: This Board Didn't Even Hire Leo, So Stop Ripping Us

Photo: Bloomberg West

On the conference call to announce Meg Whitman’s appointment as CEO, board chairman Ray Lane took a swing at all of the critics of HP’s board.Delivering a message “straight from the heart” Lane said, “This is not the board that was around for pretexting.” [HP’s previous scandal.] “This is not the board that fired Mark Hurd.”



Lane continued by saying, this board has 8 new members who were not here before Leo. They are strong individuals and they work really well together.

Most importantly, he said, “This board did not select Leo.”

In other words, stop insulting us! We’re not the same knuckleheads that screwed things up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.