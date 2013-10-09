Google Has A New Laptop With A Super-Sharp Screen That Only Costs $US279

Remember Google’s fancy laptop, the

Chromebook Pixel?

There’s a new one now that’s a lot more affordable than the $US1,300 Google asks for it.

Today, Google and HP announced the HP Chromebook 11, an 11-inch laptop with a super-sharp screen that runs Google’s Chrome operating system. It only costs $US279.

(If you’re unfamiliar, Google’s Chrome operating system is essentially just a tweaked version of the Chrome browser. Instead of storing most stuff to your computer, you store it all online using the Google Drive cloud storage service.)

Even though the device is cheap, it’s extremely well built. The Chromebook 11 is made from durable plastic that includes a sturdy frame on the inside so it doesn’t bend or creak. It comes in black or white. The white version has a variety of Google-themed colour accents like blue, green, or yellow.

Another interesting spec: The Chromebook 11 charges with a normal USB cord, the same kind used on just about every non-Apple smartphone or tablet.

The screen is just about as sharp as the one on the Chromebook Pixel, but doesn’t include touch to keep costs down. (You don’t really need touchscreens on a laptop running Chrome anyway.)

The Chromebook 11 goes on sale starting today. You can get it directly from Google or at stores like Best Buy.

