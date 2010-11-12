HP CEO Spotted In Texas And Massachusetts This Week

HP’s new CEO Leo Apotheker is still laying low, but he was spotted by employees in Texas and Massachusetts this week, Marketwatch reports.



Apotheker has been visiting the company’s various locations around the world, getting to know the employees and the businesses. It’s a good idea since HP is a huge company, and its employees are super duper depressed.

But, thanks to Oracle, Apotheker’s trip feels like he’s in hiding. Oracle wants him to testify in its trial with SAP. Oracle doesn’t really need Apotheker on the stand, it mostly wants to make HP’s new CEO look bad by grilling him.

Either way — testifying or not testifying — Oracle’s bullying is working to embarrass HP, at least externally. Internally at HP, employees don’t really care. They’re happy to hear from the new boss.

We heard from an HP employee in Houston yesterday. Our source didn’t see Apotheker this week, but s/he sent us this screengrab from the company’s internal portal. He was in Asia last week:

