HP Gives New CEO $4.6 Million To Move To The U.S.

Jay Yarow
Leo Apotheker

HP cracked open its checkbook to land Leo Apotheker as the new CEO. Here’s his compensation:

  • Base salary is $1.2 million.
  • Bonus is $2.4 million to $6 million.
  • Signing bonus is $4 million.
  • Relocation bonus is $4.6 million.
  • HP is also giving him thousands of restricted shares.

How does that compare to the previous HP CEO? Mark Hurd’s base salary in 2009 was $1.3 million. (His total compensation ended up being $24 million for the year.)

Now at Oracle, Hurd is getting $950,000 as a base salary, and he’s eligible for a $10 million bonus.

