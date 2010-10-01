HP Gives New CEO $4.6 Million To Move To The U.S.

HP cracked open its checkbook to land Leo Apotheker as the new CEO. Here’s his compensation:
- Base salary is $1.2 million.
- Bonus is $2.4 million to $6 million.
- Signing bonus is $4 million.
- Relocation bonus is $4.6 million.
- HP is also giving him thousands of restricted shares.
How does that compare to the previous HP CEO? Mark Hurd’s base salary in 2009 was $1.3 million. (His total compensation ended up being $24 million for the year.)
Now at Oracle, Hurd is getting $950,000 as a base salary, and he’s eligible for a $10 million bonus.
