HP CEO Mark Hurd Googled Jodie Fisher's Soft-Core Porn Flicks

Well, now we know at least one detail about the relationship between HP CEO Mark Hurd and his love-interest Jodie Fisher, courtesy of the HP Board’s investigation into the matter (and the WSJ):



As the investigation evolved, said a person close to it, the board came to believe that the CEO had a personal relationship with Ms. Fisher, even if not sexual. For instance, the investigation found that Mr. Hurd had looked at clips from racy films featuring Ms. Fisher, a former actress, this person said. Someone familiar with Mr. Hurd’s thinking said he just did a Google search of 10 minutes or so.

You gotta love forensic computer analysis.

And what would Mark Hurd’s “Google search of 10 minutes or so” have turned up?

Well, for one thing, this:

Photo: IMDB

And then, of course, clips from all those crappy films.

