HP's New CEO Tells Employees To "Stay Tuned" For Good News Coming This Month

HP’s new CEO Leo Apotheker is hinting that he will announce a bonus for employees soon, according to a source at the company.



This would be a relief to the employees of HP that had their salaries slashed by 5% last year, and would love to see them restored to their previous level.

Apotheker spent the last week travelling the world meeting with HP’s employees. HP recorded the meetings, and have them on their internal web system.

One source at the company, transcribed some of the key points Apotheker made in his talks with employees. Here’s the bullet points from our source:

We will still be driving efficiency and effectiveness

Sometimes you need to invest to be more efficient, it is not just about cutting costs

Before hiring from the outside, you need to take care of talent on the inside

Certain things you do in a crisis period on salaries and benefits

It’s only fair if you perform well, you should get rewarded,

Why don’t you stay tuned, there might be good news in November. That is all I will say, but stay tuned. There will be some websites where you get more information

I’d like to see a situation where there is more trust between employees and senior management

See Also: HP Morale Is At A Low: Employee Says, “We Are No Different Than Printers Or Laptops, Just Covered In Flesh.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.