Another Deal: HP Buying Security Maker ArcSight For $1.5 Billion

Fresh after winning the bidding war for 3PAR, HP is making another deal…

According to WSJ, the busy tech company is set to purchase security maker ArcSight for $1.5 billion. That’s a 25% premium to the $1.2  billion ArcSight closed at on Friday.

In addition to being uber-active on the M&A front, HP is of course embroiled in ongoing controversy and battles with its former CEO Mark Hurd.

